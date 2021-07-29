Raj Thackeray clarifies his stand over 'BJP-MNS' joining hands

MNS is preparing to contest the Pune Municipal Corporation elections in February with full force. Against this backdrop, MNS chief Raj Thackeray is on a three-day tour of Pune from today. Raj Thackeray arrived at the party office in Navi Peth around 9.30 am. What is special is that this is his second three-day tour in fifteen days. Therefore, everyone's attention is focused on how many councilors the MNS will elect in the coming elections.

There is a lot of discussion in the political circles about whether the MNS and the BJP will join hands after the Shiv Sena left the BJP. In addition, Raj Thackeray and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil met a few days ago. After that, discussions between BJP and MNS alliance has gained steam. Raj made a clear statement in this regard at the press conference.

There is talk that the role of migrants is hindering the alliance between MNS and BJP. This was discussed during the meeting between Raj and Chandrakant Patil.



Raj commented on this at a press conference. Chandrakant Patil questioned MNS's stand on the migrants issue. I told him that I would send him a link explaining my position on this. But I haven't sent him the clip yet. You don't try to connect the dots from that clip, 'said Raj Thackeray.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had said that Raj Thackeray should clarify his role on migrants issue. My position on that is clear, said Raj Thackeray. My role is that migrants should not encroach on Bhumiputra and locals should not encroach on migrants. I am an outspoken person. I congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his decision. I criticized what I didn't agree with. He said what is wrong with speaking clearly.