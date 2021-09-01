Raj Thackeray meets Kalpita Pimple who was attacked by hawker during anti-encroachment drive

Kalpita Pimple, who was injured in a fatal attack by a street hawker in Thane Municipal Corporation area, MNS chief Raj Thackeray visited Jupiter Hospital in Thane. Raj Thackeray inquired about Kalpita Pimple's health and assured that the party would take appropriate action against the hawker. After that, Raj Thackeray has also discussed the whole incident with the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Thane.

While taking action against unauthorized hawkers in Kasarwadavali, Thane Municipal Corporation area, a vegetable vendor Amarjit Yadav had attacked Thane Municipal Corporation Assistant Commissioner Kalpita Pimple. Kalpita Pimple's three fingers were broken and her head was injured in the attack. Kalpita Pimple is currently admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane and has recently undergone successful surgery on her fingers.

During TMC's drive against illegal hawkers on Monday a man, furious over the action being taken, attacked a senior official with a knife, chopping off three digits of her hand.

The Kasarwadavali police has arrested Yadav and booked him under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), the official said.