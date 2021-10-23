Raj Thackeray tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital
By ANI | Published: October 23, 2021 07:49 PM2021-10-23T19:49:27+5:302021-10-23T20:00:17+5:30
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, his mother and sister tested positive for COVID19, informed by the Lilavati Hospital doctor Jalil Parkar on Saturday.
According to the information shared by a doctor, Thackeray and his sister were admitted to Lilavati Hospital.
( With inputs from ANI )
