Raj Thackeray tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, his mother and sister tested positive for COVID19, informed by the Lilavati Hospital doctor Jalil Parkar on Saturday.

According to the information shared by a doctor, Thackeray and his sister were admitted to Lilavati Hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

