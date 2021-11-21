Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's glamour and glitter-filled pyjama party
By ANI | Published: November 21, 2021 07:27 PM2021-11-21T19:27:23+5:302021-11-21T19:35:07+5:30
Pictures have surfaced from the pool and pyjama party hosted by the much-in-love newlyweds of B-town -- Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.
Filmmaker Farah Khan, who adores the couple, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from the party along with the caption, "Only wedding where I could wear my nighty n rubber chappals #pyjama party.. #rajpatra #bestwedding @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa I still have a hangover."
For this super cool party, Patralekhaa wore a glittery shirt with a red tube top and black trousers with sporty shoes.
Rajkummar posed with a quirky expression as Farah pushed him out of the frame.
For this special day, he wore a glossy blue biker jacket, paired with dark harem pants.
Farah also shared glimpses from the pool party on her Instagram Story, adding the quirky caption, "Pool khile hain gulshan gulshan..#poolparty."
The couple, who shared the news of their Chandigarh wedding on November 15, had been dating each other for a long time. They have shared screen space in Patralekhaa's Bollywood debut film 'Citylights'.
( With inputs from ANI )
