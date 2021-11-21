Rajnath Singh inquires about Maharashtra CM's health post his cervical spine surgery, wishes him speedy recovery

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that he spoke to Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and inquired about his health.

Earlier in November, Maharashtra Chief Minister underwent a cervical spine surgery that was successful.

The Defence Minister wished him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Singh on Sunday morning formally commissioned INS Visakhapatnam in Mumbai.

