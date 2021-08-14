Ramdas Athawale predicts Shiv Sena's future, says Sena should reunite with BJP

Over the last few days, the political atmosphere in the state has been heating up due to various issues. The ruling Thackeray government and the opposition BJP are slamming each other over Maratha reservation, OBC reservation, Corona situation and restrictions, and inflation. RPI chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athavale have made a prediction that the Shiv Sena will suffer a huge loss in 2024.

Union Minister of State Ramdas Athavale expressed his desire that Shiv Sena should form a government in alliance with BJP. Ramdas Athavale has predicted what will happen to Shiv Sena in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. So the discussion has started in political circles.

There are constant quarrels in the government of Mahavikas Aghadi. Therefore, it is not possible to say how many years this government will last. If they want to stay together, they should stop hitting each other. Also, if Shiv Sena wants to realize the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray and protect its voters, then Shiv Sena should refuse the support of Congress and NCP, only then Shiv Sena will survive. Otherwise, Shiv Sena will suffer huge losses in 2024, predicted Ramdas Athavale.