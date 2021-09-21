Rani Mukerji wraps up Estonia schedule of 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Estonia schedule of Rani Mukerji-starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' has been completed.

On Tuesday, the makers of the film took to their social media handle to share the update with the fans. They also posted a picture, wherein we can see Rani celebrating the completion of the schedule by cutting a cake with the whole cast and crew in Europe.

As per a statement, Rani and the entire crew shot in a bio bubble with all necessary precautions. The final schedule of the movie is expected to begin in India soon.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' revolves around a journey of a mother's battle against an entire country.

Apart from 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway', Rani will also be seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor