Ratnagiri Rain Updates: Flood situation in Dapoli due to heavy rains

Heavy rains has been lashing the Dapoli region in Maharashtra since Monday night. The main roads in the city have been flooded due to heavy rains. In Dapoli city's Kelkar Naka, Shivajinagar, Bharat Nagar, Nagar Gudi, Prabhu Ali, Jalgaon Khalati areas, the flood waters rose by four to five feet. For the first time in the history of Dapoli, such a massive flood had created an atmosphere of fear among the people.The city was flooded until one o'clock at night.

After a while, the water has receded due to a slight downpour.

In Chiplun, on the other hand, it was raining all night. Therefore, citizens had to wake up at night due to fear of floods. In many places, low lying areas ahve been flooded. If the rains continue for the next few hours, the city is likely to be flooded at high tide. An alert has been issues for Dapoli, Chiplun region.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast torrential rains for the next four to five days in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar districts have also been alerted. Heavy to very heavy rains are also expected in Mumbai and Thane.



