Relationship with Pankaja like a sister even today; says Fadnavis

The cold war between Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde is known to all. Internal disputes within the BJP have been seen many times. A few days back, Pankaja had expressed her displeasure over her MP sister Pritam Munde not getting a ministerial post at the Center. The daughter of BJP leader late Gopinath Munde, Pritam Munde, is BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Beed constituency. Her elder sister Pankaja, who was a minister during the Fadnavis-led state government, had lost the 2019 Assembly polls from Parali seat, her home turf. Pankaja Munde in the last assembly elections was defeated After this defeat, the conflict between Munde and Fadnavis intensified.

I have a sibling relationship with Pankaja Munde, said Devendra Fadnavis in an interview to ABP My News Channel. 'Pankaja is like a sister to me. I have a long standing relationship with the Munde family. I have worked very closely with Gopinath Munde. I have learnt a lot from him. Since then, Munde has had an emotional relationship with the family and it is beyond politics, 'said Fadnavis.

Pankaja didn't react much to Devendra Fadnavis' statement. Pankaja Munde is not upset. Her activists were upset. Pankaja is trying to make them understand. Fadnavis has said that he has a sister-like relationship with her. Pankajs was asked what do you think about this statement. It's good. I hope his answer will be satisfactory for you, 'said Pankaja.