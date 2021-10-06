Religious places all set to open from tomorrow under strict covid rules

The Maharashtra government has decided to open all religious places in the state from Thursday. This has created an atmosphere of joy among the devotees waiting for the opening of religious places. For this, the administration in charge of temples, mosques, churches and gurdwaras is also ready. The Chief Minister has said that responsibility should not be forgotten while visiting religious places. The government has also laid down certain conditions for compliance with all the rules of the Corona. Siddhivinayak Temple Management has provided QR code facility for devotees to visit the temple.

The QR code can be downloaded from the link issued by the temple or the temple trust app on Thursday at 12 noon. Through this QR code, 250 devotees will be able to visit Darshan for one hour every day. Citizens above 65 years, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age are not allowed to enter the temple. The administration said that garlands and offerings would not be accepted from the devotees in the temple.

According to the rules made by the government for religious places in the state, citizens above 65 years of age, citizens with similar ailments, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age are not allowed to enter the temple. Social distancing, masks, sanitization required. The management committee or trust of the place of worship has to decide how many devotees should be allowed in any place of worship.

Mumbai's Mumba Devi Temple trust has issued guidelines for devotees as the temple opens from tomorrow for the public with Covid protocols. All devotees will be allowed only through pre-booking on Temple Trust's mobile application.