Renowned sculptor Sadashiv Sathe passes away

Indian sculptor Sadashiv Dattatraya Sathe passed away at the age of 95 today. He is survived by a son, daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and a brother. His nephew and budding sculptor Siddharth Sathe has informed that he will be cremated this evening.

Sathe was living in Sathe Wada in Kalyan West. He had not been well for three days. He was hospitalized for treatment. He passed away today.

The news of his demise has spread mourning in the art world. Sathe was known as Bhau in the world of sculpture. '

Sathe has made statues of many leaders, He was born on 17 May 1926 in the village of Vavoshi in Pen. He studied sculpture at the JJ School of Art. He graduated from JJ College of Arts in 1947 with a degree in art.