Restaurant timings extended in Maharashtra from 4pm to 10pm

Maharashtra government has allowed hotels and restaurants to remain functional till 10 pm, which was earlier till 4pm. The shopping malls in the state can also remain open till 10 pm, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said. Only people vaccinated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be allowed in malls, he added. All teachers and school staff need to be fully vaccinated before the opening of schools. Schools shall also be allowed to function in two different shifts.A statement from the Maharashtra government said that detailed guidelines regarding the same will be issued shortly. On the other hand, 200 guests for weddings in open laws and 100 in closed halls.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Monday attended a meeting with COVID task force and discussed the possibility of granting more relaxations in restrictions while observing precautions. On August 8, CM Uddhav had announced that fully vaccinated citizens in Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail of the facility. Maharashtra reported 40,956 new COVID-19 cases on August 10, a sharp rise from 37,236 logged a day ago, taking the tally to 51,79,929, while 793 more patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health department.

