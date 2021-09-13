Sakinaka rape case: Maha government to provide Rs 20 lakh to victim's daughters

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has expressed satisfaction over the swift police probe into the rape and subsequent death of a woman in Sakinaka. Expressing confidence that the state government would give full justice in the matter, the vice-chairman of the commission Arun Haldar also clarified that politics should not be involved in the incident. Also on Monday, a meeting of the Chief Minister, Home Minister, Chief Secretary, Upper Chief Secretary, Director General of Police was held. At that time, it was decided that a total of Rs 20 lakhs would be given to the daughters of the victims from the government schemes.

Today, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Arun Haldar, Deputy Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. The state government is taking the incident seriously and will pay the due compensation to the victim's family and take care of her children, the commission said.

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary to the Home Department Manukumar Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary to the Social Justice Department Arvind Kumar, Women and Child Welfare Secretary of the Department I. S. Kundan, Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagarale, Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre-Patil, Milind Bharamba and others were present.