Salary hike only if strike is called off, warns Anil Parab

If the strike continues even after the pay hike for ST workers, it makes no sense. The government has come four steps further. Transport Minister Anil Parab on Friday warned that if the strike was not called off, it would have to reconsider its decision. Parab discussed with the ST staff action committee. The meeting was attended by office bearers of State Transport Union, Intac, Kamgar Sena and Kastrib Union. After this, he said, the strike should be called off now that the important demands of the workers have been met. It is not in the interest of the state to shut down ST services. It is inconvenient for the passengers and not in the interest of the staff. The issue of merger is before a committee appointed by the court. The report of the committee will be accepted by the government.

Accepting financial burden and keeping ST closed in return will not work. The government has guaranteed the salary while giving the salary increase. Most of the demands have been met. Some of the demands that have come up in the discussion are to implement the 7th pay commission and make the four-year contract ten years. We can think about that too, said Parab.

Parab said the pay hike could lead to some differences in their grades. No employee will be treated unfairly in this regard. Let's take care that the junior worker does not go above the senior worker.

- At the end of the strike, oppressive conditions will be considered, but no indiscipline will be tolerated.

- After the decision of salary increase, the workers asked for time to be present at work tomorrow morning. Most trains will start in 2 days.

- We will allow the workers to come tomorrow. But, it is not possible to give such concessions continuously. Otherwise, we will take action.