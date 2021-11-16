Salary only if vaccinated, order by Jalna District Collector

Vaccination is a must. Keeping this in mind, the Jalna District Collector has issued an order. Jalna District Collector Dr. Vijay Rathore has ordered that the salaries of government officials and employees of Jalna district will be paid only if they are vaccinated against corona. Written orders have been issued to the District Treasury Officer in this regard.

To increase the percentage of corona vaccinations, government officials and employees in the district are required to take both doses of the vaccine. Government officials and employees will have to abide by the order given by the District Collector. Government officials and employees are required to receive at least one dose of the vaccine by November-December. Only then will these officers and employees be paid a monthly salary, the Jalna District Collector has ordered. District Collector Dr. Vijay Rathore has given orders to the District Treasury Officers in this regard.

The state is currently undergoing a massive vaccination campaign. Efforts are being made by the administration at the district level to ensure that everyone in the state gets vaccinated. Along with the general public, many government employees have not yet been vaccinated. That is why government officials and employees in Jalna who have not yet been vaccinated will no longer receive their salaries.

The Jalna District Collector has taken this strange decision to speed up corona vaccination. Other citizens can be infected through those who have not been vaccinated. Therefore, the District Collector has taken this decision as a precautionary measure for the safety of the citizens. In the last few days, there has been a spontaneous response from citizens to vaccination.