'Sameer and I are Hindus by birth, we never converted', Kranti Redkar made a big revelation

Nawab Malik, a NCP leader and a minister in the Mahavikas Aghadi government, targeted NCB official Sameer Wankhede by sharing an old photo of Sameer Wankhede's wedding. Malik tweeted a purported birth certificate and marriage photo of the embattled Wankhede with telling captions: "Yahanse shuru hua farziwada (the fraud started here) and Pehchan Kaun (guess who)".

The birth certificate shows the NCB chief's name as 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede', and the picture is from his (Wankhede's) first wedding with one Dr Shabana Qureshi, and he later divorced her to get married with Marathi actress Kranti Redkar.

Sameer Wankhede has given an explanation on this, but now his wife actress Kranti Redkar has also told the truth on Twitter. Minister in the Maharashtra government Nawab Malik accused Sameer Wankhede of being a Muslim and not a Dalit. Also, Sameer has said that he got married twice. Malik has also shared some documents in this regard. But now Sameer's wife Kranti Redkar has clarified all these allegations.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede came out in defense of her husband and said both of them are born Hindus and have never converted to any other religion. In her tweet, Kranti Redkar Wankhede said: "Me n my Husband Sameer r born Hindus.We hv never converted to any other religion.V respect all religions.Sameer’s father too is hindu married to my Muslim Mom in law who is no more.Sameer’s ex-marriage ws under special marriage act,divorced in 2016.Ours in hindu marriage act 2017"

Sameer Wankhede, a resident of Maharashtra, is a 2008 batch IAS officer. His first posting after joining the Indian Police Service was as Deputy Customs Commissioner at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Seeing his performance, he was also sent to Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. Sameer Wankhede is considered to be an expert in dealing with drug related cases. In the last two years, under the leadership of Sameer Wankhede, a drug racket worth about Rs 17,000 crore has been exposed.