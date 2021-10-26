'Sameer Wankhede asked for my daughter's call details', Malik makes serious allegations of phone tapping

State Minorities Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik today once again leveled serious allegations against NCB divisional director Sameer Wankhede. Malik has said that phones of several celebs were tapped by Sameer Wankhede. Wankhede had also asked for call details of my daughter Nilofar, but the Mumbai police had refused, said Nawab Malik. Nawab Malik has also claimed that Sameer Wankhede is tapping the phones of some big people with the help of two people in Mumbai and Thane.

The NCB had in July arrested Nawab Malik's son-in-law in a drug case. After that, Sameer Wankhede is on Malik's target. Nawab Malik has made a sensational allegation that Sameer Wankhede had tapped his phone too. Apart from this, Sameer Wankhede has tapped the phones of many big names including Bollywood celebrities, he said. My open challenge to Sameer Wankhede is that he must file a defamation suit against me, said Nawab Malik.

I am adamant on the allegations made against Sameer Wankhede. He should file a defamation suit against me. "I am ready to face the court proceedings," Nawab Malik told a news conference here today.

"We will continue the fight against Wankhede," Malik said. The proof I tweeted is true. If you look closely at the certificate, you will notice that the name is written on a separate side. Sameer Wankhede is a Dalit from birth. Based on that, he got a job till now. Sameer's father married a Muslim woman and since then he has been living as a Muslim. But at the time of the job, he changed his credentials. He used his father's caste. If the certificate I submitted is false, then his father or Wankhede himself should bring his birth certificate, Malik challenged.