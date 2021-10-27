Sameer Wankhede father explains how is name became 'Dawood' from Dnyandev

New information about NCB's Mumbai zonal officer Sameer Wankhede is coming to light every day. State Minister Nawab Malik, followed by NCB witnesses, have made serious allegations. Sameer Wankhede's first marriage, allegations that he got a job by changing his father's name and caste have sidelined the Aryan Khan drug case. Claiming that Sameer's father's name was Dawood Wankhede, Nawab Malik has released a copy of the marriage certificate. This has caused a great deal of controversy.

Sameer Wankhede's second wife Kranti Redkar has come out in her husband's defence. But now only Maulana, who arranged Sameer Wankhede's first marriage, has come forward and claimed that he was a Muslim at the time. The name on which the controversy has arisen is Dawood i.e. Dnyandev Wankhede. Dnyandev has also admitted that Sameer Wankhede was married. In his response to Aaj Tak, he explained how his name came to be Dawood. Nikahnama is true, but we are Hindus. I, my son and daughter are such a small family. We are all Hindus. My wife was a Muslim, he said.

When Sameer Wankhede's father was asked about Dawood's name, he said it was a big wedding. I do not speak Urdu. My wife must have written my name Dawood there. But my real name is Gyandev, not Dawood. I have nothing to hide. I have been a Hindu since birth.

Claims made by Maulana Muzammil Ahmed, who arranged Wankhede's first marriage, said at the time of marriage, Sameer Wankhede and Shabana were both Muslims. "If Sameer was not a Muslim, I would not performed the wedding rituals," he claimed. Sameer and Shabana got married in 2006. At that time, Sameer had said that he was a Muslim, said Maulana Muzammil Ahmed.