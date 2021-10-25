Sameer Wankhede hits back at Nawab Malik over ‘forgery’ charge

Nawab Malik, a NCP leader and a minister in the Mahavikas Aghadi government, has repeatedly leveled allegations against NCB official Sameer Wankhede in a drug case on a cruise. Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, has been arrested in a drug case on a cruise.

In addition, Malik has accused Sameer Wankhede and questioned the NCB's action. Now Sameer Wankhede has knocked on the door of the court. Sameer Wankhede went to the Sessions Court on the allegation made by the witness. Why didn't Wankhede file a complaint against Prabhakar Sail in the court? That is to say. Why did Prabhakar Sail make this allegation after 22 days? This question has been asked by Sameer Wankhede while filing an affidavit.

I have also been subjected to frequent personal attacks. I am being threatened. I am under pressure from a political party. I am being defamed by false accusations. With whose permission did the photo of the woman with whom I got divorced go viral?. Sameer Wankhede has also said that allegations are being made at such a low level.

The Nationalist Congress Party's National Spokesperson Malik tweeted a purported birth certificate and marriage photo of the embattled Wankhede with telling captions: "Yahanse shuru hua farziwada (the fraud started here) and Pehchan Kaun (guess who)".

The birth certificate shows the NCB chief's name as 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede', and the picture is from his (Wankhede's) first wedding with one Dr. Shabana Qureshi, and he later divorced her to get married with Marathi actress Kranti Redkar.

The NCP minister claimed that as per the birth certificate, Wankhede is a born Muslim but allegedly appeared for the civic services (UPSC) exams through a reserved category and became an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer."He has forged the documents to get reservations in the (civil services) examinations and job," Malik contended. Vowing to reveal more dope with evidence, the NCP Minister reiterated that the entire cruise party raid is a fake and everything is being done to malign the Maharashtra government and terrorise Bollywood.

Prabhakar Sail who is the bodyguard of another NCB witness Kiran Gosavi in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs case, has alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship.

On October 18, a case was registered against Gosavi, the man who was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in connection with the drugs-on-cruise matter.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.