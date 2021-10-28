Sameer Wankhede's family was Muslim when he got married to my daughter, claims Wankhede's first father-in-law

Sameer Wankhede, the NCB officer who arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a raid on a cruise ship drugs party, is currently in controversy. Sameer Wankhede converted to Islam. He also married a Muslim girl. However, Minister Nawab Malik made a sensational allegation that he used a Dalit certificate to get a job. After that, now the father of Wankhede's first wife has come before the media. His claims are likely to exacerbated Wankhede's problems.

Sameer Wankhede's family used to be Muslim. If he was not a Muslim, he and my daughter would not have got married, claimed Dr Zahid Qureshi, father of Wankhede's first wife. Sameer Wankhede's family was formerly Muslim. His marriage to my daughter Shabana Qureshi was solemnized according to Muslim custom. Sameer Wankhede's father's name was Dawood. Sameer's sister is also married to a Muslim family, said Dr. Zahid.

We had no idea that Sameer Wankhede's family was Hindu. When this case came in the media, we understood this story. Sameer's mother was very good. "We had a very good relationship with her," Zahid said. We don’t want to say more in this case.

"If Sameer was not a Muslim, I would not performed the wedding rituals," he claimed. Sameer and Shabana got married in 2006. At that time, Sameer had said that he was a Muslim, said Maulana Muzammil Ahmed. Maulana has also said that the Nikahnama shared by Minister Nawab Malik is genuine.'I had performed Sameer Wankhede's Nikaah. Nikahnama is right. At that time, Sameer, Shabana (Sameer's first wife), his father were all Muslims. If Sameer was a Hindu, I would not have performed it. Because such a marriage does not take place according to the Shariah. The nikah was performed in 2006 and the Meher amount was Rs 33,000,” he said, adding that it was a grand marriage ceremony. He also confirmed the photos released by Nawab Malik.