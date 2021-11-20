Sameer Wankhede's father's name is Dawood, religion is Muslim; registration found in BMC

NCB divisional director Sameer Wankhede's troubles are likely to escalate. Because it is mentioned in the original registration with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that Sameer Wankhede was born a Muslim. According to reliable sources, Sameer Wankhede's father's name is Dawood and his religion is Muslim in the original registration with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The same is mentioned in the birth registration information received by the e-ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from the private hospital where Sameer Wankhede was born. In 1991, a family member had applied for the name of Sameer Wankhede's father to be changed to Dnyandev from Dawood. After that, the name of Sameer's father, Dnyandev, remained in the documents, but when and how the Muslim religion became Hindu is still not clear. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has given all the information of the original registration to the Mumbai Police.

It was reported on Thursday that Samir Wankhede had a license for a bar and restaurant in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. According to the Excise Department records, the license of Hotel Sadguru is in the name of Sameer Wankhede. It was issued on 27 October 1997 and was renewed as per the rules. It is valid until March 31, 2022.

As the hotel is Sadguru Bar and Restaurant, it is allowed to sell foreign-made as well as IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor). Sameer Wankhede said that even though the hotel license was in his name, it was in the name of his father Dnyandev Wankhede when he joined the Indian Revenue Service in 2006. This was reported by Times of India.

Controversy is currently raging over the cast certificate of Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Following the allegations leveled by Nawab Malik, Minister for Minorities and Spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party, many questions have arisen from Wankhede's Caste Certificate. According to a complaint lodged with the Mumbai Police, a Mumbai Police SIT has been set up and an investigation is underway. Now, after the complaint lodged by two, now the Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee of Mumbai Division has also started investigation in this matter.