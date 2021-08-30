Sandeep Deshpande: If we are not allowed to celebrate Dahi Handi in Thane, we will celebrate in Dadar

MNS has taken an aggressive stance on celebrating Dahihandi festival. Police has stopped work where a stage was being set up for celebrating Dahihandi in Thane. Also, MNS Palghar-Thane district president Avinash Jadhav was arrested. Though the Dahihandi festival in Thane has been stopped, MNS general secretary Sandeep Deshpande has taken a stand that Dahihandi will be celebrated in Dadar.

Political and religious events are banned in the state in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, after the police arrested the MNS office bearers and activists who were preparing to celebrate Dahihandi in Thane in defiance of government orders, a Dahihandi will now be organized in Dadar.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande gave this information on Twitter. Meanwhile, as soon as Deshpande's tweet came to light, Dadar police reached Sandeep Deshpande's MNS office branch and issued a notice to Santosh Dhuri along with Deshpande.

Police stopped the work while setting up a stage to celebrate MNS Dahihandi in Thane. After that MNS Palghar-Thane district president Avinash Jadhav went on fast. Police have arrested Avinash Jadhav on the background that the stage was being set up without permission for the event. He has been taken to Naupada police station.

In the meantime, political events are crowded in the state, so why is it forbidden to celebrate Hindu festivals? questioned Avinash Jadhav and attacked the government. It was also said that he was adamant on celebrating Dahihandi festival. MNS had started constructing a stage for Dahihandi program at Bhagwati Maidan in Naupada. Police had ordered to stop the work. After that, MNS workers started agitation. Deputy Commissioner of Police Avinash Ambure went to the spot and tried to convince Jadhav. But the police have arrested Avinash Jadhav after the MNS workers started shouting slogans.



