Sangli Flood: Ajit Pawar's big announcement, NCP ministers, MPs, MLAs to donate one month salary to flood victims

State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today inspected the flood affected areas in Sangli district. This time he interacted with the flood victims and learned about their problems. While inspecting the flood situation at Bhilwadi in Palus taluka of Sangli, the women demanded rehabilitation from Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar promised to rehabilitate the women. He also announced that all NCP MLAs and MPs would pay one month's salary for the flood-hit area.

Along with Ajit Pawar, Water Resources Minister and Sangli District Guardian Minister Jayant Patil, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar and Minister of State for Agriculture Vishwajeet Kadam were present during the review. Ajit Pawar replied to the question that there is still a problem of drinking water in the flood-hit village. The Chief Minister has given instructions and the Chief Secretary is monitoring the situation. In some areas, bottled water will be supplied and in some areas, tankers will be supplied, the deputy chief minister said.

There has been severe crisis in 9 districts of the state. The state government and the central government are making efforts to help, and rehabilitation of the homeless is also being planned. The people of Maharashtra are taking the initiative to help in natural calamities. Therefore, I also appeal to the people that those of you who are able, those who can afford it should send help to the flood affected areas.

On behalf of the NCP, all the MLAs and MPs of the party will pay their one month salary for the flood-hit areas, said Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar.After hearing the plight of the flood victims in Bhilwadi village, Ajit Pawar promised to find a better way for their rehabilitation and help. During his visit, he instructed the administrative officials to survey the houses and residents in the Bhilwadi area which are frequently affected by floods and to immediately check the availability of space for rehabilitation of the ones that are affected by floods. In particular, the market at Bhilwadi is completely under water. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inspected the flooded market from a boat.





भिलवडी परिसरातील ज्या भागातील घरांना आणि रहिवाशांना वारंवार पुराचा फटका बसतो अशा घरांचा सर्व्हे करा. वारंवार पुराचा फटका बसणाऱ्या घरांचं उंचावरील जागेवर पुनर्वसन करण्यासाठी जागेची उपलब्धता तातडीनं तपासण्याच्या सूचना प्रशासकीय अधिकाऱ्यांना केल्या आहेत. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) July 26, 2021