Sanjay Dutt shares adorable pictures of his twins on their birthday

By ANI | Published: October 21, 2021 11:08 AM2021-10-21T11:08:29+5:302021-10-21T11:15:06+5:30

Star couple Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's twins Iqra and Shahraan have turned a year older on Thursday.

Sanjay Dutt shares adorable pictures of his twins on their birthday | Sanjay Dutt shares adorable pictures of his twins on their birthday

Sanjay Dutt shares adorable pictures of his twins on their birthday

Next

Star couple Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's twins Iqra and Shahraan have turned a year older on Thursday.

Marking the special occasion, Sanjay took to Instagram and penned a sweet wish for his kids.

"Happy birthday to my precious children! May love and happiness follow you wherever you go," he wrote.

Alongside the sweet birthday note, Sanjay posted a collage featuring images of him spending quality time with Iqra and Shahraan.

Maanayata, too, took to her Instagram account to wish her children a happy birthday.

She shared a photograph, in which the twins can be seen cutting their birthday cake.

"Keep dreaming and achieving!! Spread you wings and spread happiness...Love... laugh and live.... happy birthday @duttshahraan & @duttiqra.I love you," she captioned the post.

Iqra and Shahraan were born in 2010. Sanjay is also a father to Trishala Dutta, whom he shares with his late first wife Richa Sharma.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Trishala duttaTrishala duttaInstagramSanjay DuttTwitter and instagramInstagram and twitterFacebook-owned instagramInstagram for androidInstaInstagram postSocial media interface