Sanjay Raut: PM Modi should apologise to family members of 700 farmers who lost lives

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a historic decision to withdraw the Agriculture Act. After this decision, there is an atmosphere of happiness among the farmers who have been protesting for more than a year now. People from different walks of life are expressing their views on this decision.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given his reaction on this decision. In his tweet he wrote, PM Modi should apologise to the family members of 700 farmers who lost lives, he should also announce monetary relief for those who lost lives and he should also withdraw all cases against Farmers including cases registered for violence on Red Fort."

Earlier, while talking to media, Sanjay Raut had attacked Prime Minister Modi. For the first time in seven years, the Prime Minister heard the voice of the people of the country. For the first time, he listened to the people of the country. Many farmers also died in Delhi. If it had been heard a year ago, many lives would have been saved, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.