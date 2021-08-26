Sanjay Raut reacts on row over CM Thackeray's remarks on UP CM Yogi Adityanath

After Union minister Narayan Rane, who was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged derogatory statement against Thackeray now BJP leaders have demanded action against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly using derogatory remarks against his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath in the past.

“Thackeray had said that how can a Yogi become a CM? He should go and sit in a cave. He (Yogi) should be slapped with his chappal (footwear). Yogi has insulted Shivaji Maharaj. Yogi lacked the status to go near Shivaji Maharaj. Yogi should be beaten with his chappal when he comes to Maharashtra….would have hit Yogi with chappal,”.

Thackeray's had the potential to trigger unrest and riots in society. Thackeray had used “provocative and filthy language” against Hindutva leader Yogi Adityanath during his Dussehra speech on October 25, 2020, BJP leaders claimed.

Now Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has reacted on the row and said,"The statement was made over an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. No one garlands Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra while wearing slippers. It is our culture and tradition."