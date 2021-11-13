Sanjay Raut says, he loved watching Suriya's film 'Jai Bhim'

Sanjay Raut, who is organizing a grand Shiv Sena march in the city, interacted freely with students and journalists at MGM University, Aurangabad. At this time, he shared his experiences about politics, sociology, film, journalism and Marathi language. Raut, who has been a vocal critic of political parties and leaders, shared his views on various issues and shared his experiences.

Talking about the recently released Jay Bhim movie, Sanjay Raut said, "I saw the movie Jay Bhim. I really like the movie. 'Speaking about the word' Jai Bhim ', he said,' Many people think 'Jai Bhim' is a racist word. But I think this word is the victory of law. Freedom is taken while making movies. But a large section of our country still does not know freedom, does not get legal help, does not know politics, voting. This movie is a must see for everyone.

