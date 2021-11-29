Sara Ali Khan grooves to 'Atrangi Re' first song 'Chaka Chak'

The makers of the much-awaited film 'Atrangi Re' have released the film's energetic first song 'Chaka Chak' on Monday.

The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles.

In the upbeat number, Sara can be seen grooving to the beats, dressed in neon green and pink saree. The song, also featuring Dhanush, is set up in a South Indian style celebration event.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a clip from the song along with the caption, "Bihar Ki chori ka nikla Gaana. Ab har shaadi par yahi bajana. Guarantee majaa aana."

The song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed, arranged and produced by A R Rahman. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

The trailer of Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' was released on Wednesday, giving a glimpse to the core of the film -- a complicated love triangle among the characters played by Sara, Dhanush, and Akshay.

'Atrangi Re' has been written by Himanshu Sharma and is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

The film is set to release on December 24 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor