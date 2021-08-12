Sara Ali Khan shares pictures with her family on 26th birthday

On the occasion of her 26th birthday, actor Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of the priceless moments she spent with her father Saif Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim.

Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a video that documents her journey with her family since she was born to the present date.

"Quarter century over! 26 years of living, laughing and loving #SaraKaSaraReels #FamilyWalaFeels," she captioned the clip.

Sara's birthday post garnered several likes and comments.

"This is so beautiful. Happiest birthday Sara," a fan commented.

"Such cute moments...this video is a feast for the eyes," another social media user wrote.

Sara, the firstborn of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film 'Kedarnath' in 2018, and since then she featured in movies like 'Simmba', 'Love Aaj Kal 2', and 'Coolie No. 1'.

She will be next in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

( With inputs from ANI )

