School reopening, OBC reservation, ST Strike to be discussed in state cabinet meeting today

The Maharashtra cabinet meeting will be held this afternoon. The meeting will be held in the presence of the Chief Minister. Will Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray be present at today's meeting? This too has received attention. In the meantime, today's meeting may lead to some important decisions.

Reconsideration of the decision to start the school on the background of 'Omicron'

The decision to start the school may be reconsidered against the backdrop of 'Omicron'. Today's meeting could lead to an important decision regarding starting a school. Some patients with 'Omicron' have also been found in the state. Although covid cases are low, the decision to start the school on the back of 'Omicron' could be postponed for now. In this regard, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that the decision regarding schools will be taken after monitoring situation at the local level. It has been decided to start the school from December 15 in Mumbai, Pune. The situation is being monitored by the local administration against the backdrop of 'Omicron'. School regulations have been formulated in consultation with the task force. Gaikwad had said that further decisions would be taken if necessary after reviewing the situation from the local administration.

One month to the ST movement

Today marks one month of ST movement. MSRTC workers have been on strike seeking the merger of the MSRTC with the state government under the hope that this would give them benefits on par with government employees. However many workers are still on strike. In this regard too, a decision can be taken after discussion in the cabinet meeting today.

Discussion on postponement of OBC reservation

At the same time, the suspension granted by the Supreme Court to OBC reservation in local bodies could also be discussed today. The postponement of OBC reservation has come as a shock to the state government. Against this background, further steps may be discussed in today's meeting.