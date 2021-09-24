Schools in Maha to begin from Oct 4; Varsha Gaikwad reacts

Currently the situation of Corona in the state is under control. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved the school education department's proposal to start schools in the state. In this context, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informed that the school will be started from October 4 following the rules of Corona. There was also a demand from education experts and parents to start schools. Parental consent is required to attend schools. Varsha Gaikwad also clarified that no attendance will be forced on the students.

Classes 5th to 12th will be started in rural areas and 8th to 12th classes will be started in urban areas, said School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. Even if the school starts, social distancing has to be followed. Apart from this, all the instructions given by the task force will be followed. Efforts will be made to link each school with a health center. Apart from this, SOPs will also be prepared for students and teachers and no sports will be allowed in schools. The instructions given by the task force to start the school will be communicated to the school principals. The task force's instructions and guidelines prepared by the school education department will be communicated to student parents and schools soon. She clarified that all the rights regarding schools will be with the local administration and no decision has been taken yet regarding residential schools.