Schools in Maharashtra to reopen from Dec 1st for 1st to 8th, Thackeray govt issues guidelines

Schools in Maharashtra will reopen from December 1, 2021 for classes 1 to 7 in urban areas and for classes 1 to 4 in rural areas. The government has issued detailed guidelines that all schools have to follow as a part of preparations for reopening. The guidelines, issued late on Sunday in continuation of School Education Minister Prof. Varsha E. Gaikwad announcement on November 26, has mandated physical distancing, face-masks, hygiene and other guidelines. Let us have a look at some of the guidelines....

School authorities must ensure that there is a distance of at least six (6) feet between two students at all times.

All students and staff members must wear a mask at all times and if anyone approaches the school campus, they must also do so by wearing a mask.

If anyone is found with any symptoms, they must be stopped at the gate itself and not allowed to enter the campus.

The Health Department has said that the vaccination of non-teaching staff is important and hence, schools must ensure that it is completed.

School surroundings must be kept clean and regular sanitisation is advised. As an add on, everyone is advised to wash their hands frequently to eliminate the risk of any possible infection.

Schools must not adopt biometric attendance system at this time. They may use alternative ways.

Any form of activities that could lead to a crowd or games or group prayers, must be avoided.

As per the official orders, 'quartet students' must have access to online education.

Children have been advised to follow all rules at all times and must not try to break them.