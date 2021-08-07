Security beefed up at 3 Mumbai railway stations, Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow after bomb threat call

Mumbai Police on Saturday received a bomb threat call. The caller said that bombs have been placed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terninus, Byculla, Dadar railway station and at Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu.

After the call Mumbai Police has beefed up security at Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu. The call that Mumbai Police recieved was anonymous.

Also security at the three stations in Mumbai has been alerted and beefed after the bomb threat call.

The police has not yet found anything suspicious during the search. The bomb thretat call was received on Friday night in Mumbai police's main control room.

"After getting the call, the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squads and local police personnel rushed to these locations and carried out a search operation," police said. "Nothing suspicious has been found so far at these place, but heavy police deployment has been put in place at there," he said, adding that further investigation is on.