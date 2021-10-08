Sensex rises 187 points ahead of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meet
By ANI | Published: October 8, 2021 10:32 AM2021-10-08T10:32:17+5:302021-10-08T10:40:02+5:30
Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting today, the BSE Sensex jumped by 187 points and is trading at 59,864.
Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting today, the BSE Sensex jumped by 187 points and is trading at 59,864.
Meanwhile, the Nifty opened at 17,867.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app