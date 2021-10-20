'Sex tourism' racket exposed by Mumbai police, two arrested

A shocking type of 'sex tourism racket' has been uncovered in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has exposed the racket. The girls were being taken to Goa as it was becoming difficult for them to engage in prostitution due to the Mumbai police. Two women brokers have been arrested near the airport by a crime branch squad before they left from Mumbai. Two young women were rescued from the clutches of the two brokers. The court has remanded the two women brokers in police custody for one day.

The trap was set by the police after they came to know that a woman was running a sex tourism racket with her partner. The accused woman had been arrested earlier. The police had set a trap by pretending to be a customer. After this, the accused had arranged a trip to Goa and was ready to send two girls with him, police said.

After this, the police had set a trap at the airport and prepared for the arrest. The action was taken when the three young women met the police in the guise of a customer. Money and plane tickets were exchanged at this time. The youths were taken into custody as soon as the signal was received. During the interrogation, the police got information about the main accused. The woman, the main accused, had entered through the departure gate and taken a boarding pass, police said.