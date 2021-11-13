'Shabaash Mithu' star Taapsee Pannu praises Mithali Raj on her Khel Ratna Award

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who will be portraying Mithali Raj in the Women Indian cricket team Captain's biopic titled 'Shabaash Mithu', on Saturday, heaped praise for the sportswoman.

The cricketing stalwart was conferred today with the highest sporting honour of India, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Taapsee took to her official Twitter handle, and along with a video of Mithali receiving the honour wrote, "Just by hearing this exhaustingly long introduction of her accolades I feel she actually deserve a series made on her, not just a film." She added, "So inspiring".

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of the previous four years.

Taapsee had recently wrapped the shoot for 'Shabaash Mithu' on November 9. The film has been directed by Srijit Mukherji, who replaced filmmaker Rahul Dholakia after the latter had to quit the project owing to a change in schedule.

'Shabaash Mithu' is scheduled to release in 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor