Shahid Kapoor starts Monday on a healthy note
By ANI | Published: October 4, 2021 08:45 AM2021-10-04T08:45:13+5:302021-10-04T08:55:02+5:30
Actor Shahid Kapoor is inspiring us to drive away the Monday blues by hitting the gym and building some strength.
Actor Shahid Kapoor is inspiring us to drive away the Monday blues by hitting the gym and building some strength.
Taking to Instagram Story, Shahid shared a glimpse of his early morning workout. In the image, we can see barbells and other gym equipment kept in a room.
"Early morning deadlifts. The best," he captioned the post.
Not only Shahid but his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is also a workout lover. She often shares her fitness regime with her Instagram followers.
A few months ago, Mira, the mother of two children, surprised everyone with her flexibility. She had posted a video, in which she was seen doing yoga asanas like Chakrasana or the backbend pose, Halasana or plough pose and Padmasana or the lotus pose.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app