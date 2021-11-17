Shahid Kapoor's action film 'Bull' release date out

Mark your calendars as makers of superstar Shahid Kapoor-starrer action film 'Bull' have locked the film's theatrical release date as April 7, 2023.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news through his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

"SHAHID KAPOOR: 'BULL' RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #Bull - starring #ShahidKapoor - to release in *cinemas* on 7 April 2023... Directed by #AdityaNimbalkar... Produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar, #AmarButala and #GarimaMehta," he tweeted.

As per Deadline, the upcoming film is set in the 1980s, inspired by events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. Debutant Aditya Nimbalkar will helm the project.

Excited about the film, Shahid shared, "Bull is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour."

T-Series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar is producing 'Bull' alongside Guilty By Association partners Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

Most probably, 'Bull' will go on floors in early 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

