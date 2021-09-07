Sharad Pawar: Have you ever seen so many raids conducted by ED before?

Unnecessary harassment from Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently going on in the state. Have you ever seen ED taking action before? said the NCP President Sharad Pawar targeting the Central Government. Pawar has made a serious allegation that the action taken by the ED is being sponsored by the central government. He was speaking at a civic co-operative bank event in Pune.

Speaking on the issue of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli's organizations being raided by the ED, Sharad Pawar said that Bhavana Gawli was being harassed without any reason. Using institutions like ED and CBI, the central government is working to cause unnecessary harassment across the country and the state, said Sharad Pawar. He also said that the ED's actions were a blow to the rights of the state government.