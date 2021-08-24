Sharad Pawar: 'I don't give importance to Narayan Rane'

Union Minister Narayan Rane's controversial statement about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has heated up the politics of the state. Crimes have been registered against Rane in Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad and he is likely to be arrested. In some places, Shiv Sainiks are seen becoming aggressive. Various state leaders are reacting to his controversial remark. All eyes were on what NCP President Sharad Pawar would say on the issue. When asked about this, Pawar said, "I don't care."

As Sharad Pawar was leaving for his planned event, he interacted with the media representatives from his car while he was leaving his residence. Pawar was asked about the Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane's 'slap slur' comments against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On this, Pawar said, 'I do not give importance to Rane. What do you want to talk about? ' He refused to comment on the whole matter and left for the planned event.