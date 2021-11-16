Sheena Bora murder: High Court rejects bail application of Indrani Mukerjea for the sixth time

Mumbai High Court has once again rejected the bail application of Indrani Mukherjee, the main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. This was Indrani's sixth bail application since 2017. The case was heard before Justice Nitin Sambre. The bail application was made on the basis of merit of the case and not for any special or medical purpose. The High Court had also given Indrani Mukherjee an opportunity to withdraw the petition before dismissing it, saying that she did not agree with the arguments of the petitioners after the completion of the hearing. The CBI had vehemently opposed the bail application, stating that she was actively involved with the co-accused in the abduction, murder and mutilation of daughter Sheena Bora.

Indrani Mukherjee, 50, has been in jail for the last six years. Out of 253 witnesses in the special CBI court in the Mumbai Sessions Court, only 68 witnesses have so far been cross-examined. So there are no signs that this case will end soon. How long will the accused be kept in jail in such a situation ?, was the main question raised in the petition. Apart from this, it was also reported that Indrani was suffering from various ailments in the jail.

Earlier, Indrani had asked the court to grant her bail for medical reasons. Prison administration is taking appropriate precautions to prevent corona infection. As a result, the incidence of corona infection in prisons has come down and the prisons now have adequate supply of medicines and other medical facilities. The court had also rejected Indrani's bail application stating that the petitioner was under the care of a doctor in the jail. Witnesses said that granting bail to Indrani could put pressure on the witnesses, which would have a direct effect on the trial, so she should not be granted bail.