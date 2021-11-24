Shefali Shah rejoices as 'Delhi Crime' Emmys win completes one year

Actor Shefali Shah is feeling proud and grateful today as on November 24, 2020, her Netflix web series 'Delhi Crime' won the 'Best Drama Series' award at the 48th International Emmys.

The Netflix series, based on the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape, became India's first web series to win an International Emmy Award.

Directed by Richie Mehta, the show starrer Shefali in the lead role as Deputy Commissioner Vartika Chaturvedi.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the actor shared pictures from the sets of the show along with a team picture from the Emmys red carpet.

"One year since we made history winning the EMMYS for Delhi Crime. So so proud and will be forever being a part of this show. This is to the team without them it wouldn't have been possible and the man #RichieMehta," she penned the caption.

The show also starred Abhilasha Singh, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang in key roles.

This year, Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya', a Disney+ Hotstar series helmed by Ram Madhvani, was nominated in the Best Drama Series category. However, the Emmy was bagged by Israel's 'Tehran'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor