Shefali Shah wraps up 'Darlings', posts pictures with co-star Alia Bhatt

Actor Shefali Shah has finished shooting for her much-awaited film, 'Darlings', which also features Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew.

On Thursday, Shefali took to her Instagram account and posted a string of images from the wrap-up celebrations organised for the former.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen kissing her co-star Alia on her cheek.

"Another wrap. Nothing prepares me for the good-byes#ShootWrap. All the #Darlings, thank you for creating HER with me and I'll miss you'll so much," Shefali captioned the post.

'Darlings' marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen and Alia's first stint as a producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is co-producing the upcoming film, which is said to be a unique story of a quirky mother-daughter duo.

Apart from 'Darlings', the versatile actor Shefali, who recently came up with a short film 'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji', will also be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Doctor G.

( With inputs from ANI )

