Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on late actor's 41st birth anniversary

Marking Sidharth Shukla's 41st birth anniversary on Sunday, his close friend Shehnaaz Gill shared a throwback picture of the late actor that will melt your heart.

Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and posted an image of Sidharth in which he could be seen wearing a white tee and flaunting one of his brightest smiles.

She edited the photo to add angel-like wings on Sidharth. The background was lit with lights all around and a beam of light was falling on him from behind.

Shehnaaz did not write anything in the post's caption but added a white heart emoji there. Fans took to the comments section and showered the post with loads of love by commenting with heart and crying emojis.

Sidharth and Shehnaz grew close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020.

The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. Sidharth passed away on September 2 at the age of 40 due to a heart attack.

( With inputs from ANI )

