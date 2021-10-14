Shilpa Shetty is all praises for her younger sister Shamita Shetty

Actor Shilpa Shetty is super impressed with the way her younger sister Shamita Shetty is playing her game in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Basically, in one of the tasks, Shamita destroyed her co-contestant Miesha Iyer's footwear. But soon Shamita offered Miesha her own sandal after she got to know that there is no one outside the Bigg Boss house who'd send her necessary items as the latter lost both her parents. This made Shamita extremely emotional. She even cried after hearing about Miesha's parents.

Shamita's gesture has won many hearts. Netizens hailed her and called her "pure soul".

After seeing Shamita's gesture, Shilpa took to Instagram and praised her sister for her kind act.

"That's my sis! Your heart of gold makes my heart swell with happiness, my Tunki," she wrote.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor