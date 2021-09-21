Shiv Sena demands CBI probe into death of Narendra Giri Maharaj

Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhada Parishad, has died under suspicious circumstances. According to sources, his body was found hanging from a pole. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and sealed off the entire area. Police received a 6-7 page suicide note from the spot, which revealed the name of the controversial disciple Anand Giri. Shiv Sena has clarified its position in this regard and demanded a CBI probe.

Narendra Giri was a great mahant. He and I have met many times. Shiv Sena as a pro-Hindu organization has received his blessings many times. The manner in which the case of his death came to light is a mystery. Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut has demanded that the death of Maharaj is a mystery and that the incident should be investigated by the CBI. Narendra Giri Maharaja was strong-minded, he could not commit suicide. With the news of Maharaj's suicide, we felt for a moment that someone in Uttar Pradesh had strangled Hindutva. Raut also said that the murder of Palghar sadhus should be investigated in the same way as it was investigated impartially in Maharashtra.