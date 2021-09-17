Shiv Sena hits out at BJP after IT raids actor Sonu Sood's home

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been under investigation by the Income Tax Department for the last two days. The Income Tax Department continued its 'survey' operations at the home of Sood. A team of IT sleuths swooped on the 48-year-old Sood's Juhu home to carry out search operations to detect certain alleged financial irregularities. The IT department is examining bank statements, books of accounts, documents and details of financial or other business transactions during the 'survey', for suspected tax evasion, though no details are being shared officially.

In the same context, Shiv Sena has attacked the central government and BJP. Putting income tax on people like Sonu Sood is a strategy to use agencies against opposition. Saamana stated in its piece that the actor is now being targeted for doing good deeds, referring to the fact that the actor helped a lot of the migrant workers to reach back to their hometown during the first wave of the COVID pandemic.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is the largest party in the world. The mind of a big political party should also be big. Whether the opposition has governments in the states or people with different views, the greatness of the rulers lies in respecting those opposing views. The Shiv Sena has targeted the BJP, saying that making false allegations against ministers in Maharashtra, blocking the appointment of 12 MLAs due to pressure from the governor, and sending income tax department behind Sonu Sood is a strategy to use agencies against opposition. THe mouth piece alleged that the action taken against Sonu Sood was intentional.