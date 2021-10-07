Shiv Sena: Milind Narvekar meets AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy

Milind Narvekar, Shiv Sena secretary and close aide of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been appointed as a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board in Andhra Pradesh. Uddhav Thackeray himself had recommended the appointment to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. Subsequently, the Andhra Pradesh government issued a circular announcing the list of members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board. In it, Milind Narvekar was given membership. Therefore, Narvekar met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy today.

The Andhra Pradesh government has given a chance to Milind Narvekar from Maharashtra. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthan in Andhra Pradesh is famous all over India. 24 members from all over the country are selected for the richest temple board. The Chief Minister of each state calls the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and nominates for membership.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and recommended Milind Narvekar's name. After the election, Milind Narvekar thanked the Andhra Pradesh government and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for giving him the opportunity. Now, on his way to Andhra Pradesh, he met the family of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. He also thanked him for his appointment.

