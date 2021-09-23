Shocking! 14-year-old girl gangraped by 29 people in Dombivli, 21 arrested

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was gang-raped in Dombivli, Thane district on Thursday. A total of 21 accused have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Dombivli. A case was registered against 29 persons on the basis of minor's complaint, said Thane Police. According to the police, the accused were minor's friend.

21 accused have been arrested so far while 2 others detained accused are minors, search for three others is underway. A case has been registered against the 29 accused under IPC Sec 376 (Rape), 376 (N), 376 (3), 376 (D) (A) and POCSO Act, said Thane Police.

The minor girl is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Kalwa.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that the culprits must be severely punished. "Government must take these incidents seriously and act expeditiously," he said. "These reports of increasing violence against women are disgusting," he tweeted.

