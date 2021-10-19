Shocking! 26-year-old woman gangrape by four friends in Thane

A 26-year-old girl has been gang-raped by four people in Kasarawadwali area of ​​Thane city. A case of molestation, sexual assault and unnatural atrocities was registered at Kasarawadwali police station on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr. Vinay Rathore informed that two teams have been formed to search for the accused. The victim works as a waiter in a bar in Thane. There she met Govind Rajbhar (32, resident of Nalasopara, Palghar). After they became friends through this acquaintance, he promised her to get married to her and took Rs 7,55,000 cash and gold jewelery from her to buy a house. He then took out pornographic videos of her having sex with him.

She was later sexually assaulted, beaten and abused at various hotels on Ghodbunder Road by threatening her to make the videos viral. He threatened her and handed her over to three of his friends. The trio again gang-raped her in a car near the Fountain Hotel before the bridge to Vasai in Kashimira area. According to the complaint, the incident took place between February 1, 2019 and August 30, 2021. Under the guidance of senior police inspector Kishor Khairnar, assistant police inspector Sheetal Chowgule is investigating the matter further.